Under Biden’s policy, Allyson Felix would never have won gold medals

The fastest female sprinter in the world is American runner Allyson Felix. She earned more gold medals than Usain Bolt. Her lifetime best could be beaten by 300 high school boys in the U.S. alone.

Joe Biden’s policy allows biological boys to compete with girls and women like Allyson Felix. In one swipe of the pen, Biden has destroyed girl’s and women’s sports.

That’s not an exaggeration. It’s coming.

Obviously, Biden isn’t mentally capable of doing any of this. The people behind the curtain are guiding this policy.

