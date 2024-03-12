Take a Break & Share a Laugh with Tucker at the WEF’s Expense

This is funny. Tucker sat down with Klaus Schwab and thinks he’s a “total moron.” He is, but he knows how to make money and break things. You’ve never heard a better description of Klaus Schwab.
Tucker Carlson Met With World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab
After Sitting Down With Schwab, Tucker Says “He’s a total moron, he’s like 100 heads old and has no idea what’s going on”
The World Economic Forum is moronic also.
The WEF #1 2030 Prediction
“You will own nothing & be happy”
They’ve since deleted this video.
The WEF Agenda 2030 is for Western Communism.
