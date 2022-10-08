Taking Down the BLM Inc Scam

Radical self-professed Marxist activists Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi claim credit for the slogan and hashtag. Those three words were used to lure members and prevent anyone from criticizing them. If you don’t believe Black Lives Matter, you’re a racist.

Following the Michael Brown shooting in August 2014, Dream Defenders, an organization led by Working Families Party (ACORN) activist and Occupy Wall Street anarchist Nelini Stamp, popularized the phrase “Hands Up–Don’t Shoot!” which has since become BLM’s widely recognized slogan.

Garza, Cullors, and Tometi all work for front groups of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), one of the country’s four largest radical Left organizations in the USA.

The others are the Communist Party USA (CPUSA), Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), and the Committees of Correspondence for Democracy and Socialism (CCDS). Nelini Stamp’s ACORN—now rebranded under various names—works with all four organizations, and the Service Employees International Union backs Dream Defenders (SEIU), the ACLU, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and others.

FRSO

The FRSO is a hereditary descendant of the New Communist Movement, inspired by Mao and the many communist revolutions throughout the world in the 1960s and 1970s.

Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) split into two separate groups in 1999, FRSO/Fight Back and FRSO/OSCL (Freedom Road Socialist Organization/Organizaci?n Socialista del Camino para la Libertad). Black Lives Matter and its founders are allied with the latter group. Future references to FRSO in this article refer to FRSO/OSCL.

FRSO is comprised of dozens of groups. The radical Left model is based on alliances of many organizations working on separate issues but ultimately dedicated to the same thing: overthrowing our society to replace it with a hardcore socialist (read communist) one.

Their goal is to make it look like everyone feels this way and you are on the wrong side of history if you don’t follow along.

BLM is one of many projects undertaken by the FRSO. However, except for the website blacklivesmatter.com, there was no actual organization at first. Instead, they claimed they were an organic movement.

The website described #BlackLivesMatter as “an online forum intended to build connections between Black people and our allies to fight anti-Black racism, to spark dialogue among Black people, and to facilitate the types of connections necessary to encourage social action and engagement.”

FRSO memberships are disproportionately represented by blacks, gays, and women and emphasize issues related to that membership.

