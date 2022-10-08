The US spent $290 million on radiation pills to “save lives following nuclear emergencies.” This comes after a warning of “nuclear Armageddon.”

The US Department for Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Tuesday it had bought a supply of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc. as part of a “long-standing program” of emergency preparedness using authority and funds provided under the 2004 Project Bioshield Act.

Nplate is designed to treat patients suffering from acute radiation syndrome (ARS), which occurs when a person’s entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation, reaching internal organs in a matter of seconds, per HHS.

The drug stimulates the body’s production of platelets, fighting symptoms of ARS, including uncontrolled and life-threatening bleeding due to a loss of those platelets.

People should know the drug is dangerous if they take it and don’t need it.

An HHS spokesperson said it was “part of ongoing efforts to prepare for a wide range of threats including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and emerging infectious diseases.”

The US has indicated that they will back Ukraine to the bitter end.

BIDEN WARNED OF “NUCLEAR ARMAGEDDON”

President Biden said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not joking” in his threat to use nuclear weapons and warned of “nuclear Armageddon” if the Kremlin continues along its destructive path.

Speaking at a Democratic fundraiser in New York, Mr. Biden said that for the first time since October 1962, the U.S. faces “the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if, in fact, things continue down the path they are going.”

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” he told the attendees at the private event.

Intelligence agencies said his comments went beyond what they know from intelligence, and there is no sign that Russia plans to use nuclear weapons. As they said that, the government was spending nearly $300 million on RADIATION PILLS.

A PARTIAL TIMELINE OF NUCLEAR THREATS

The US has continually supplied weapons and cash to Ukraine to fight off the Russians, and promised to fight if it takes decades.

In February, a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, a reporter asked President Biden if he was afraid of nuclear war as he left his helicopter. Biden continued to walk away, mumbling, “no.” Earlier in the day, Jen Psaki said the White House saw no reason to change the threat levels.

Russia has more nukes than anyone on the planet. They haven’t said they would use nuclear weapons unless there is an existential threat against Russia. Putin’s defense ministry had said Putin was putting its forces on enhanced combat duty.

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, warned that a third world war would be “nuclear and destructive.” He was quoting Biden in part.

“The third world war will be nuclear and destructive … President Biden is an experienced man and has previously stated that the only alternative to war are sanctions,” Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera’s Arabic channel, without elaborating, according to Gazeta, other Russian media, and Reuters.

On April 16th, Ukraine President Zelensky told CNN, “We should not be afraid” of nuclear war — we should “be ready.”

May 26 and Mitt Romney told us to be prepared for nuclear war. Romney said “NATO could engage” in Ukraine, “potentially obliterating Russia’s struggling military” if Putin used nuclear weapons.

After the Nordstream attack in September, Russian President Putin warned of the “strongest possible response.” Meanwhile, Russia said they could send gas to the EU via the undamaged pipeline of Nordstream 2.

Ukraine President Zelensky called for the US to launch a “first strike” against Russia two days ago. The Kremlin called him “unbalanced” and a “monster.”

A week before, he called for NATO to punish Russia.

Poland is negotiating to keep US nuclear weapons on Polish soil. Poland is on Russia’s border.

We have known for some time that the US and the UK have boots on the ground in Ukraine, giving strategic and tactical advice. That was recently confirmed.

Last night, Ukraine blew up part of the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea to Russia. The defense minister sent Putin a birthday card to rub it in.

Explosion on the bridge between Crimea and Russia, Kiev wishes “happy birthday” to Putin. Biden, Ursula von der Leyen and Zelensky will lead the world to nuclear war. pic.twitter.com/amKEvrT6qj — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) October 8, 2022

Related