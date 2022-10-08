Ukraine Blew Up Key Russian Bridge to Crimea

According to Russian media and a social media video, Ukraine blew up the most important Russian bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia. Ukraine has taken credit and said “it is just the beginning.”

The Kerch Bridge is partially destroyed with part of the roadway in the Sea of Azov. Some reports say a suicide bomber in a truck blew it up on Putin’s birthday.

“Whether it was an ATACMS strike or explosive sabotage to the train, the destruction of the Kerch Bridge is going to have massive implications for Russian logistics,” wrote Canadian security commentator Colby Badhwar. “There is now only one railway supplying Russian forces in the west, and it’s just 34km from Ukrainian lines.”

The bridge was Russia’s only link for cars and trains to the Pennisula, they claimed in 2014 during the Maiden Revolution.

It could also have massive repercussions for the direction of the war. Putin warned against any attacks on Russian territory. He considers Crimea Russian territory after a referendum where almost everyone in Crimea allegedly voted to join Russia.

Nikolay Lukashenko, the acting regional transport minister, told reporters that the authorities are considering launching a ferry service.

The 19-kilometer (11.8 mile) bridge, which runs across the Kerch Strait and connects Crimea with mainland Russia, consists of a railway section and a vehicle section. It became fully operational in 2020.

Ukraine has just admitted to blowing up the Kerch bridge which connects the Crimea to Russia. Zelensky’s advisor Podolyak has said the explosion is just “the beginning”.pic.twitter.com/x8MKZsnwrU — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) October 8, 2022

🚨BREAKING: The strategic Kerch Bridge connecting Russia to Crimea has been hit by massive explosion and is on fire. pic.twitter.com/4LFbkBCueG — Becker News (@NewsBecker) October 8, 2022

📽️The Kerch bridge between Crimea and mainland Russia has been partially destroyed. Footage from the scene has shown a train of oil tanker wagons ablaze, and one lane of the parallel road bridge collapsed into the seahttps://t.co/Z5C2sDu3eE pic.twitter.com/VImzRPonyM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 8, 2022

Ukraine’s defense secretary wished Putin a happy birthday.

