Taliban Joe lauded his “extraordinary success” in Afghanistan

Despite checking his watch a lot, Joe Biden was two hours late today for his presser. Like a mad emperor, Taliban Joe said today that his mission in Afghanistan was complete and “an extraordinary success.”

Biden shouted, and sounded delusional and drunk as he boasted of his imaginary “successful” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery, and selfless courage the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals,” Biden said.

Good grief. The senior leadership is corrupt, inept, and WOKE.

He bragged about airlifting 122,000 mostly anonymous people from a violent nation out of the country — people who are unvetted. Taliban Joe will bring them here. He probably should brag about giving some of the Taliban a free ride to the USA.

Hope you don’t mind a few more 9/11s.

The delusional halfwit forgot to mention the 13 dead service members and the 169 Afghans — also dead. It was his fault, his and his puppeteers. Biden’s a monster.

Biden took responsibility by blaming the Afghans who didn’t leave and Trump, of course, who had nothing to do with this disaster.

Watch the clips:

Nothing like it in “all history.”

President Biden: “We completed one of the biggest airlifts with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety.” “No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history.”

The man is delusional.

BIDEN: “The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals.” pic.twitter.com/JTSpEMJPIY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2021

Taliban Joe said he’s not done with the Taliban. This is right after Jake Sullivan said we’re looking to giving them aid, on top of the $83 billion in equipment and planes.

He keeps changing the subject, claiming the mess is about leaving Afghanistan. We couldn’t handle the eeevak–eee-ation any better, says Joe. If it wasn’t for him, we’d have a coli-fight (caliphate).

‘Some say we should have started mass evacuations sooner and couldn’t this have been done in a more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree,’ U.S. President Joe Biden fended off criticism of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan https://t.co/n7TWJb6wjC pic.twitter.com/TUqGF6LlJX — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

More BS about getting people out if they want out. He’s blaming the victims:

Biden says about 100-200 Americans remain in Afghanistan, “with some intention to leave.” “For those remaining, there is no deadline,” he says, adding, the U.S. will “get them out if they want to come out” https://t.co/Eatpbh1k4f pic.twitter.com/3xt3UOLLWR — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 31, 2021

Donald Trump Responds:

NEW! President Trump: “Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States… pic.twitter.com/2LP5sYLYJW — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 30, 2021

