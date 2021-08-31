Taliban Joe lauded his “extraordinary success” in Afghanistan

By
M. Dowling
-
4

We completed one of the biggest airlifts with more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety.” “No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history.

~ Taliban Joe [ on probably giving some terrorists free rides to the USA]

Despite checking his watch a lot, Joe Biden was two hours late today for his presser. Like a mad emperor, Taliban Joe said today that his mission in Afghanistan was complete and “an extraordinary success.”

Biden shouted, and sounded delusional and drunk as he boasted of his imaginary “successful” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery, and selfless courage the United States military and our diplomats and intelligence professionals,” Biden said.

Good grief. The senior leadership is corrupt, inept, and WOKE.

He bragged about airlifting 122,000 mostly anonymous people from a violent nation out of the country — people who are unvetted. Taliban Joe will bring them here. He probably should brag about giving some of the Taliban a free ride to the USA.

Hope you don’t mind a few more 9/11s.

The delusional halfwit forgot to mention the 13 dead service members and the 169 Afghans — also dead. It was his fault, his and his puppeteers. Biden’s a monster.

Biden took responsibility by blaming the Afghans who didn’t leave and Trump, of course, who had nothing to do with this disaster.

Watch the clips:

Nothing like it in “all history.”

The man is delusional.

Taliban Joe said he’s not done with the Taliban. This is right after Jake Sullivan said we’re looking to giving them aid, on top of the $83 billion in equipment and planes.

He keeps changing the subject, claiming the mess is about leaving Afghanistan. We couldn’t handle the eeevak–eee-ation any better, says Joe. If it wasn’t for him, we’d have a coli-fight (caliphate).

More BS about getting people out if they want out. He’s blaming the victims:

Donald Trump Responds:


  2. If you understand that Comrade Puppet Biden is simply a talking head for an organized crime syndicate controlled by the ChiComs then you undrstand that Biden’;soperation was perfect.He flawlessly executed th eorders of his ChiCom masters leaving Afghanistan inthe hands of a ChiCom friendly terorist operation equipped with 100 Billion or the best and most sophisticated weapons imaginable. Everyterriporist inthis world is celebrating Biden’s “perfectly executed withdrawal.” From their stand point Biden

  3. He had some “energy” for about 10 minutes and then started slowing down. He regained “some” energy but shortly after looked like he was ready for bed. I guess That’s why it started so early. He probably went to the living quarters right after, for a long-awaited nap.

    There’s no way I could watch it again, but I’d like to see someone collect all the contradictions.

    Maybe those who are familiar with the show could find more jewels.

    https://twitter.com/PandaTribune/status/1432808589568221188

