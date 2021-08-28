Taliban orders citizens to give up their guns [like Dems want to do]

















The Taliban told everyone in Kabul to hand over all their privately-owned weapons within a week. That is so no one can resist them and that is what Democrats hope to do to us.

Sounds like the Democrat Party platform. — Doug Ross 🇺🇸 (@directorblue) August 27, 2021

As Biden’s Afghanistan catastrophe is humiliating the United States and making us look downright evil, betraying those we’ve left behind, Nancy Pelosi is moving her communist agenda along.

Speaker Pelosi defended Joe Biden by deflecting, pretending the issue is leaving Afghanistan, not the way we left.

“The judgment about leaving is a judgment that the president has made, and he has to balance the equities of what is the threat to our military and the people at the airport versus the advantage of staying,” Pelosi told reporters at the Capitol.

Many lawmakers “really want to encourage the president to stay longer, but he has to weigh the equities of the danger versus the advantage, and I trust his judgment.”

She is busy trying get two human infrastructure bills through Congress that give amnesty and a path to citizenship to millions of illegals. It begins the overturning of our capitalist system using climate change as a vehicle.

The spending will damage the financial system and lead to inflation regardless of what the Feds say. It’s also a huge welfare bill.

Pelosi is pushing a voting rights bill that will destroy our electoral system.

The borders are wide open, and we have no clue who these people are, but we do know there are known or suspected terrorists, and criminals coming through. Fentanyl is coming in, killing thousands of Americans.

Democrats have the media and social media silencing all dissent and they are controlling us with a pandemic.

Democrats want our guns, our private property rights, and anything else they can steal.

If you wanted to destroy the United States, would you do anything differently?

