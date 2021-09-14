Taliban wants US to have “some heart” and send more money

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan and urged the United States to show “heart” to the impoverished country.

A donor conference in Geneva on Monday ended with pledges of $1.2 billion in aid for Afghanistan, which was taken over by the hardline Islamist group last month in a lightning offensive that took retreating US troops by surprise.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the regime’s acting foreign minister, told a press conference the Taliban would spend donor money wisely and use it to alleviate poverty.

These donors are going to trust terrorists who haven’t kept their word and are killing innocents? They didn’t even put conditions on the money.

APPRECIATE THEM FOR NOT KILLING SOLDIERS

Muttaqi has at various times demanded the US release funds in exchange for not killing our soldiers.

Muttaqi also asked Washington to show appreciation for the Taliban allowing the US military to complete its troop withdrawal and evacuation of more than 120,000 people last month.

The Taliban let mostly anonymous Afghans leave.

“America is a big country — they need to have a big heart,” he said.

Muttaqi said Afghanistan, which is also facing a drought, had already received aid from countries such as Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan, but did not give further details.

He said he had held discussions with China’s ambassador on the coronavirus vaccine and other humanitarian causes, with Beijing pledging $15 million that will be available “soon”.

UN CATERS TO THE TALIBAN

The incredibly weak UN believes it’s “very important to engage with the Taliban at the present moment.” UN chief Antonio Guterres is leading the charge to fund the terrorists and has offered $600 million, $64 million of which will come from US taxpayers.

The terrorists want the $9 billion in aid, loans, and assets that were frozen by the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the US.