Tapper Tries to Start Trouble Between Trump and Graham

Recently, Lindsey Graham called Donald Trump a “showman” and “provocateur” who needed to concentrate on policy. Jake Tapper interviewed Graham on State of the Union and brought it up along with a comment by Donald Trump.

When a reporter approached Donald Trump with Graham’s comment, Trump said he doesn’t care what Graham thinks, adding he’s his friend who wouldn’t have won without his endorsement.

Tapper approached Graham but didn’t get what he hoped for as Graham laughed and went on to talk about Donald Trump. Listen for the answer.

WATCH: "I like Lindsey. I don't care what he says." Watch: Lindsey Graham responds to former President Donald Trump this week in an interview with Jake Tapper. #CNNSOTU