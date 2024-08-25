Other Democrats Will Join the Trump Unity Movement to Save America

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will “actively” campaign with Trump and said more Democrats will come forward.

RFK said he wanted to “Make America Healthy Again” with Trump.

“I’m going to be campaigning actively. President Trump is going to make a series of announcements about other democrats who are joining his campaign.”

“I want to make America healthy again, and so does President Trump.”

“I talked specifically with President Trump about that issue, and he said that he wanted to leave as a legacy, healthy children.”

Donald Trump has a tremendous burden but is committed to making America great. With help, he can do so much for this country. When faced with radicals posing as Democrats, liberals might emerge from the shadows of a very far-left movement.

A Unity Movement?

People are hopeful that the Trump-Vance-Kennedy campaign will be the beginning of a unity movement to save America. Aren’t people tired of being angry and divided? That isn’t what America is about.

It won’t be easy. So much damage has been done to our population, economy, and standing in the world. It’s desperate times.

According to Kennedy, there is no commitment to give Robert Kennedy a position in the Trump administration. They only talked about it in a general way.

RFK also reached out to Kamala Harris and Chase Oliver in the Libertarian party. He was willing to listen to Democrats about the Ukraine War, do something about children suffering from chronic disease, and end the hatred and vitriol.

All this being said, RFK makes me nervous, especially when it comes to his views on climate change, but uniting with liberals and independents might be our best chance. RFK Jr. makes a great deal of sense when he speaks about the incentives for government corruption that must be rooted out.

Kennedy said he didn’t act out of vindictiveness or anger when he made this difficult decision. He spoke about some of his family coming out against him, and he loves them. They are free to disagree.

