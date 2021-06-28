Tapper’s ratings nosedive! No one likes him anymore



















CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” has shed a staggering 75% of its audience since the hard-left activist network experienced a January spike in viewers. That’s when they misreported the January 6th riot/protest and rally.

Tapper’s program averaged 2.8 million viewers in January but ended up with only 706,000 in the 4 p.m. timeslot from May 31 through June 23. They lost three-quarters of its audience in the process. Tapper’s second-quarter viewership is down 49% compared to the first quarter.

Tapper has lost significant viewers among the key news demographic of adults age 25-54. The activist leftist BSer lost 79% of January’s audience during the first three weeks of June in his timeslot. Tapper’s show is down 47% in the second quarter compared to Q1 among the category most coveted by advertisers.

In April, CNN gave Tapper, a nasty individual, an extra hour and expanded the show from 4-6 p.m. and that is their misfortune. “The Lead” averaged only 799,000 viewers during the 5-6 p.m. ET window through June 23, while Fox News’ “The Five” averaged 2.6 million during the same timeslot to beat Tapper by a whopping 229%.

The faux journalist has been accused of throwing his staff “under the bus” over inconsistencies when it comes to booking guests on his programs.

The whole fake news network is nosediving.

