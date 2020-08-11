Target adds ‘buy black’ badge to goods sold by black-owned businesses

The powers that be at Target added a ‘buy black’ badges to products made by black-owned businesses.

That’s not divisive at all.

What a lousy idea in a sea of lousy ideas from lousy corporate heads.

The Food Network said it’s a step toward racial justice. It’s actually racist.

The initiative is just one part of a greater historic movement, Food Network wrote. “At a Glance” section under products on their website, the big-box store has added a badge that identifies Black-owned or founded brands, such as Partake Foods Cookies and BLK & Bold Coffee.

“We have carried a number of Black-owned brands for years and continue to listen to guests to ensure we offer a compelling and relevant assortment that supports our guests’ needs,” Target said in a company statement. “Based on what our guests are searching for, we have started to implement icons online to help our guests find and support Black-owned brands and founders when they shop online.”

It’s more like fanning the flames of discord and fomenting racial injustice.

Some retailers, such as Sephora, have pledged to continually increase the number of Black-owned brands it carries in its stores, and some brands such as Lashify are participating in mentorship programs for Black business owners. Meanwhile, Target is rolling out an online feature to make it easier for customers to identify and shop from Black-owned brands.

Target’s new feature is a small beige badge showcasing several neutral-colored hearts, which the company is using to label all Black-owned and Black-founded brands on its website. The badge appears in the retailer’s “at a glance” category, located within each product page’s details section. There, Target also features badges to identify products that are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free.

This recent effort is a result of Target’s customer feedback, according to a company statement issued to Allure. “We have carried a number of Black-owned brands for years and continue to listen to guests to ensure we offer a compelling and relevant assortment that supports our guests’ needs,” the statement reads. “Based on what our guests are searching for, we have started to implement icons online to help our guests find and support Black-owned brands and founders when they shop online.”

Choosing and favoring brands according to race means other races must of necessity be excluded. That is a terrible idea.