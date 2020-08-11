Report Brennan is NOT a target of the Durham probe

Allegedly, former CIA Director John Brennan won’t be prosecuted in U.S. Attorney John Durham’s criminal inquiry into the Russia-Trump probe.

A lawyer familiar with the situation told NPR Brennan was advised that he is not a target of prosecutors. Instead, this source said, the interview will mainly consist of technical questions.

They also haven’t even interviewed Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Joe Biden, Barack Obama. Who will they pin this mess on? Kevin Clinesmith? Or someone beneath his level? Or no one?

Well, one must keep the faith until there’s no way forward. We’re running out of targets.

Brennan may yet be harshly criticized in the report, which probably doesn’t mean much. The media will cover for any negatives in the report and boast that no one was indicted.

“It’s hard to prove criminal intent at their level, and unless there’s a smoking gun, like an email or text, they’ll probably get off with a damning report about their activities,” said former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker, who claims to know Durham.

Durham has reportedly scrutinized Brennan’s emails, call logs, and other records from the CIA as his team looked into the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment on Russian election interference, whether there was an effort to hide information from other agencies, British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s flawed anti-Trump dossier, and other issues.

BOMBSHELL COMING

RealClearInvestigations reports that there will be bombshell revelations before Labor Day.

Senator Blackburn. says there is a document showing the FBI tried to cover their tracks by lying. But how many of these revelations come to nothing?

A newly declassified document shows the FBI attempted to cover their tracks by lying to Congress about the reliability of the Steele dossier. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 9, 2020