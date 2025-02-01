Chuck Schumer Is Upset That USAID Is Targeted

“Watch your back, Gorsuch” Chuck is upset about the good news that USAID officials who have blown trillions on foreign nations are being purged. Trump is cleaning house as promised.

USAID uses money stolen from hard-working Americans to fund the geopolitical ambitions of NGOs and pay for regime change operations.

USAID should no longer be a rogue, independent agency and needs to be supervised. JFK didn’t expect it would end up as the corrupt slush fund for the State Department that it is. It doesn’t spread hope and national security by spreading DEI, Black Lives Matter, open borders, and other radical left ideas.

Trump or his acting officials fire USAID workers if they refuse to follow orders.

Middle East Forum has reported on some of the scandalous expenditures on terrorists. In 2023, the Middle East Forum uncovered over $100 million of approved federal funding to 501(c) humanitarian aid charities aligned with Hamas, much of which USAID issued. This was the rule rather than the exception.

As DOGEs go through the OMP expenditures, they find all grants are approved when they get to one department, no matter who they go to, terrorists included.

Trump’s been purging and intimidating USAID employees. Now there’s a rumor he’ll dissolve USAID as an independent agency. It was created by JFK and established in law to further our national security and spread hope. This’d be illegal and against our national interests. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2025

It’s finally being reined in. Be grateful

Waste and Fraud

Your duty is to American citizens. Our “foreign aid” is one of the single biggest sources of fraud & waste – funding NGO’s and UN pet projects. The State Department and USAID sent billions to the NGOs that were creating the flow of illegals into our country. Time for an audit. https://t.co/8s1SoadAWY — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) January 28, 2025

#EndUSAID because its nothing but the world’s largest money laundering scheme that facilitates violence, wars, regime change ops, death and destruction. USAID is mostly a defense contractor subsidy and America gives our taxdollars to tyrants who abuse and kill their own citizens. https://t.co/ovtCnjZWtS — judy morris (@judymorris3) February 1, 2025

