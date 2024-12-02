It Will Take Years to Cut DEI Programs

By
M DOWLING
-
2
32

Heather MacDonald said it will take years just to cut DEI programs. The other problem is all the DEI hires under Barack Obama and Joe Biden. They are buried deep in the system. We’d have to wait for them to age out or die.

Biden signed executive orders forcing it into 90 federal agencies, with teams led by equity leaders. These agencies have their racial justice metrics and are mandated to hire by race and gender. The bureaucratic float around it is now massive.

It wasn’t just Biden. Barack Obama embedded these Marxist programs during his reign.

Vivek and Elon will be busy 24 hours a day for years just to cut through the “unbelievably ideologically biased muck that taxpayers are being forced to fund that has absolutely nothing to do with the federal government’s responsibilities.”

President Trump can fire three million people. It’s not enough but it’s a start.

Watch:


