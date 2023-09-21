Taxpayers Will Fund a Child Rapist’s Gender Care

A federal judge has ruled that a man convicted of raping his 10-year-old daughter will be allowed to get gender reassignment surgery while in prison, paid for at taxpayers’ expense.

In a ruling earlier this month, U.S. District Judge James Peterson approved the request of Mark Allen Campbell, a 49-year-old Wisconsin man, to undergo gender reassignment surgery, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. The man now goes by the name “Nicole Rose” and has identified as female since 2013, when he first requested the operation.

This revolting monster who raped his own little 10-year-old daughter is getting taxpayer-paid surgery to make him a “woman.” That isn’t the worst of it. He will go to a woman’s prison to serve out his term.

He’s serving a 34-year sentence.

While he’s awaiting his surgery and still has a penis, he will now be in a woman’s prison. It could take a year, and the surgery might not even be recommended.

Campbell didn’t meet the criteria needed to go to a women’s prison, but a bleeding heart social worker convinced the judge that even though he never lived as a woman in real life, it might not matter since he lived as a female while in prison.

This is what Democrats and socialism are doing for America. This is who we are now.

