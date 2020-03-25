TDS victim Gov Sisolak bans drug Trump says helped some Cov-19 patients

Far-left Governor Sisolak of Nevada unbelievably banned the use of hydroxychloroquine as a medical treatment for Coronavirus sufferers. He has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome — TDS.

The drug has had some success anecdotally and he is depriving his residents of the opportunity to try the drug.

He is an authoritarian who is taking over the role of doctors and experts. The drug is approved in the United States and can be used off label for Cov-19.

He signed an executive order banning the use of hydroxychloroquine as a medical treatment for those suffering from the coronavirus.

It is hard to believe he would rather see his residents die than use a drug the President touted on TV, but he did.

Hopefully, people in Nevada will vote him out. He’s evil. He did this right after the President told Americans this drug might offer hope.

Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine show promise in treatment of #coronavirus Gov. Steve Sisolak bars Medical Doctors from prescribing these drugs SPECIFICALLY for treatment of #coronavirus Why does Gov. Steve Sisolak want to kill Americans? https://t.co/jz2mGCZWjt — Repeal AB5; Kill HR 2474 (@distrumption) March 25, 2020