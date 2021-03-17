Teacher cabal in VA tries to infiltrate, hack, silence parents









You can’t make this stuff up. Some teachers and others in far-left Loudoun County put together a list of parents suspected of disagreeing with the school’s actions. They thought they would “infiltrate” to use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications and “expose these people publicly.”

If anyone questions the racist and thoroughly vile Critical Race Theory instruction, they are put on the hit list.

Members of a 624-member private Facebook group called “Anti-Racist Parents of Loudoun County” named parents and plotted fundraising and other offline work.

The sheriff’s criminal investigations division is reviewing the matter — but the group’s activities might be no surprise to top law enforcement because the county’s prosecutor, narrowly elected with the help of $845,000 in cash from George Soros, appears to be a member of the Facebook group, The Daily Wire reported.

Soros has his hand in many of these movements aimed at destroying our country. He’s a communist

A group of teachers and others in Loudoun County compiled a list of parents suspected of disagreeing with schools’ actions — in part to “infiltrate,” to use “hackers” to silence parents’ communications, and to “expose these people publicly.”https://t.co/ieLe46o4jK — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 16, 2021

Related