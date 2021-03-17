Far-left Dem Senator calls for a Justice Kavanaugh probe









Far-left Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-MD) called for Attorney General Merrick Garland to probe “the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh.” Without any evidence whatsoever, he is “alleging that it may have been fake.”

After all they put Brett Kavanaugh through — with no evidence at all — and a very unbelievable witness, Justice Kavanaugh was put through humiliating and defamatory attacks after leading an impeccable life.

The accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, appeared to make up the story out of whole cloth. She couldn’t even prove she knew him.

These people would make Lavrentiy Beria proud.

JUST IN: Sen. Whitehouse (D-MD) has requested that AG Merrick Garland investigate the FBI’s 2018 background check of Brett Kavanaugh – alleging that it may have been “fake” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 16, 2021

