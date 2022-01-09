Teacher-Mom Locks Her Child in a Trunk When He Tests Positive for COV

A Texas mother, Sarah Beam, has been charged with child endangerment after she locked her 13-year-old child in the trunk of her car after the child tested positive for COVID-19.

NBC 2 reported that she was arrested and is now out on bail.

Ms. Beam isn’t rational and she probably let the COV porn drive her a bit mad.

According to court documents, on Jan. 3, Beam pulled into the drive-thru testing site located at 11355 Falcon Road in northwest Harris County when a witness reported hearing something in the trunk. The witness said when Beam unlatched the trunk, the boy was found lying down inside.

Court documents said the witnesses told Beam she would not receive a COVID test until the child was removed from the trunk and placed in the backseat of the vehicle. The witness then called the police.

The misguided mom explained that the child tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to be quarantined, officials said. she said she didn’t want to be exposed. I remember when Moms put their children first.

Bottom Line: She put her sick child in a car trunk.

And There’s More: She’s A TEACHER and has been put on leave.

Lastly: The young boy is okay

