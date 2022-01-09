Biden’s Setting Up Iran for Nuclear Status

In case you missed it, Biden might be prepping to let Iran go nuclear or near-nuclear. The administration is dragging its feet while Tehran violates the so-called JCPOA pact.

Axios reports that National Security Adviser Jacob Sullivan told his Israeli counterpart, Eyal Hulata, that “to deter Iran from increasing uranium enrichment to 90 percent purity” America would consider a renewal of tough global sanctions on the [Islamo-fascist] regime.

That’s the famous “snapback” that would have to be triggered at the UN Security Council. America would need another JCPOA partner to sign up. Then global sanctions would be triggered and it would greatly limit Iran’s financial power.

The JCPOA wouldn’t snapack for Donald Trump in 2018 because he dropped out of the ineffective talks. Vengeance is more important than doing the right thing.

The snapback might not even work to keep them from enriching uranium to 90 percent. Someone will fund them.

It will be too late by then.

Biden vowed to re-enter the JCPOA, arguing that it is the best way for blocking Iran’s path to a bomb. Only that hasn’t worked. Since then, Tehran has amped-up enrichment levels. Last January, it started enriching up to 20 percent.

That itself was in violation of the JCPOA. Shortly after, using new machines, it has stockpiled at least 55 pounds of uranium enriched to 60 percent.

The Institute for Science and International Security reports that Iran can have enough weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear weapon in as little as three weeks. It could detonate a nuclear explosive underground in as little as six months.

