Baldwin to “Find the Truth” About Halyna’s Death, Pointing to Right-Wing Hate

Word’s out that Baldwin won’t turn over his phone to the police. That’s possibly the impetus for his latest rant which we are sure his lawyer is really happy about.

In a bizarre video from his car on Saturday, actor Alec Baldwin demanded justice for the woman he shot and killed on the New Mexico set of the movie “Rust” last fall. [He admitted he shot her but doesn’t know how it happened.]

Baldwin called on investigators to make sure they do “everything in their power” to “find out what really happened.” It looks pretty clear that he shot a live round at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, presumably by mistake.

Baldwin said that the only way to honor Hutchins is to “find the truth,” and then he went on to blame “right-wing hate” and “January 6th” as somehow being responsible for negative media coverage surrounding the shooting.

Right-wing hate? He shot her and she died.

“The only way we can honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth. That’s what I’m working towards, insisting on, demanding, that the organizations involved in this investigation do everything in their power to find out what really happened,” said the actor.

Then he said quite remarkably, “Regardless of what they say in these right-wing rag sheets and people who are all about hate.”

Did Alec fall out of his high chair as a baby? Maybe took a tumble down the stairs?

He hopes to provide “useful evidence.”

Baldwin then claimed that it is a “lie” he is not cooperating with investigators before contradicting himself.

“Any suggestion that we’re not complying, myself and any lawyers I’m working with is a lie,” he said. “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bulls**t, that’s a lie.”

Then he added: “We are going to. As soon as we get through this process then by all means we will comply. But I have no worries about that. That’s all going to work itself out.”

So, he’s not complying?

There is a search warrant out for his phone and he still hasn’t handed it over.

In a bizarre rant Alec Baldwin just compared his shooting of his cinematographer to Jan 6 and seemed to blame both on ‘right wing hate’ pic.twitter.com/BHrIdxugHy — Jack Posobiec 🍊 (@JackPosobiec) January 8, 2022

Is he going for an insanity defense?

