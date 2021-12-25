Teacher Recites a Poem Mocking Christian Parents for Not Approving the Porn Reading Material

This technology teacher is a charmer who decided to mock parents at a school board meeting for not agreeing with the pornographic books she wants to be read by middle school children.

A teacher at Grisham Middle School in Round Rock Independent School District in Austin, Texas, read a Dr. Seuss-style poem at a school board meeting mocking “evangelicals” and parents who oppose pornographic, Critical Race Theory books being given to their children.

Krista Tyler attended the Leander ISD school board meeting on Dec. 16 and read this garbage:

“Everyone in Leander liked reading a lot, but some evangelicals in Leander did not,” Tyler began. “These kooks hated reading, the whole reading season.

Please don’t ask why, no one quite knows the reason.

It could be perhaps critical thinking causes fright.

It could be their heads aren’t screwed on just right.

But whatever the reason, their brains or their fright,

they can’t follow policy in plain black and white.”

“These bigots don’t get to choose for us, that’s clear,” Tyler continued reading. “Then how, I am wondering, did we even get here.

They growl at our meetings, all hawing, and humming,

‘We must stop this indoctrination from coming!’

They’ve come for the books and the bonds and what for?

Their kids don’t even attend Leander schools anymore.

Bring back our books, maintain decorum, good grief.

Wouldn’t it be nice to have a meeting in peace?” she recited.

How hateful, stupid, and miserable a human being do you have to be to say that? Very, I would think. The woman is mentally unwell. the books are Lawn Boy and Gender Queer: A Memoir.

Parents are not pleased by her — she is the hateful bigot:

“I’m disgusted and disheartened that there are teachers in our school district who think it is OK to mock parents for their religious beliefs, and for demanding that children not have access to books in the library or classroom that have pornographic illustrations and graphic descriptions of sex acts,” Dustin Clark, who is a father of four children in Round Rock public schools told Fox News. He was previously arrested for speaking out at a school board meeting.

The father was incensed by two books: “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison, which includes a boy reminiscing about explicit sexual experiences he had when he was 10 years old; and “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, which includes disturbing and graphic photos of sexual acts between a boy and a man.

Those books are absolutely disgusting, one is a pedo book and both are porn.

Another father addressed it:

“The opinions of the teacher who recently spoke at the board meeting illustrate the utter disconnect some teachers have with their communities,” Orlando Salinas, another father, also told Fox News. He asserted the teachers “are under the impression that parents are coming to these meetings in the spirit of political divisiveness when this is not the case.”

“Parents such as myself, are increasingly participating in school board meetings because we see firsthand the detrimental effects that ‘woke-ism’ has had on our schools and our children,” Salinas added. “In Round Rock, 8% of African American students and 11% of Hispanic students perform math on grade level, according to the 2021 STARR Performance data. We parents are attending these meetings to challenge the status quo because the status quo is not working for our students.”

It’s not us, it’s them. The loons and pervs are in charge.

Watch:

