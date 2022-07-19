Teachers’ Unions’ Battleground Poll Shows They’ve Lost the Argument – Badly

NBC reports that the national teacher unions released a battleground-state survey with disappointing results for Democrats.

“The progressive American Federation of Teachers circulated the poll, conducted by the Democratic firm Hart Research, as a call to arms for its members and allies to emphasize more popular proposals like spending more on schools and reducing class sizes and de-emphasize fights that center on cultural issues,” NBC continues.

They are on firmer ground when they stick with more mainstream issues.

Progressives found Ron DeSantis’ approach to education is popular, and their CRT, Transgender, sexualizing young children, drag queen approach is not.

NBC reports: “One poll question found that voters, by a 32 percentage-point margin, said they were more likely to vote for candidates who believe public schools should focus less on teaching race and more on core subjects. By 27 points, they said schools should be banned from teaching sexual orientation and gender identity to kids in kindergarten through third grade. By 28 points, they said transgender athletes should be banned from competing in girls’ sports.”

Progressives are not in the majority, but they’re loud and have control of major academic institutions and media. It distorts what people think Americans believe.

They won’t change what Progressive Democrats are doing. They’ll just change the semantics and try to explain it better to all of us who don’t understand their brilliance.

By about 30-point margins, Americans in battleground states reject the leftist culture war and indoctrination of children. Progressives can’t accept that and will continue doing what they’re doing with different verbiage.

The COVID response had a tremendous influence on anger now building up in parents.

One villain who negatively affected the COVID response is Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. She controlled the administration and kept children – at least in blue cities – out of school and into virtual learning. It has greatly delayed their learning.

Weingarten completely ignored the science. She also pushed the damaging mask mandates. Weingarten pressured the Biden administration into ignoring science.

The vicious attacks by Attorney General Merrick Garland and The National School Board Associations are lingering in parents’ minds.

Then there are the favorability polls.

A new CNN poll finds the public’s outlook on the country’s state the worst since 2009, while its view on the economy is the worst since 2011. And nearly 7 in 10 say President Joe Biden hasn’t paid enough attention to the nation’s most pressing problems.

Biden’s approval rating in the poll stands at 38%, with 62% disapproving. His approval ratings for handling the economy (30%) and inflation (25%) are notably lower. Rising costs are a primary economic pressure for most Americans: 75% call inflation and the cost of living the most important economic problem facing their family. Last summer, that figure stood at 43%.

As the Democrat progressives refuse to abandon their ideology, anger will build in parents. Then everyone will go to the polls.

Related