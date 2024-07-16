Teamsters President: Trump “Has Proven to Be One Tough SOB”

Teamsters President Sean O’Brien gave a fiery speech defending the American worker at the Republican National Convention yesterday. The speech wasn’t to endorse President Trump but to tell Democrats that their vote is not a given.

The union gave equal funds to both parties because there are members who support both parties.

He wants to work with a bipartisan commission to protect American workers. O’Brien said he refuses to do what his predecessors did. He doesn’t care if people insult him. The Teamsters are beholding to no one.

O’Brien said Donald Trump had the backbone to invite the Teamsters to this venue. Trump is not averse to hearing “new” and “loud” voices, including critical ones.

“In light of what happened to him on Saturday, he has proven to be one tough SOB,” the gutsy O’Brien said.

O’Brien recently reached out to Republican senators and found a supporter in Sen. Josh Hawley, who is not willing to allow corporate America to pillage American workers. O’Brien said a growing group of Republicans is willing to consider other viewpoints.

This is a good move for O’Brien. Democrats are abandoning the American worker, sending businesses overseas with their policies.

Corporations are turning into globalists against the Americans.

Watch, there is a lot more.