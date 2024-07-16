Don Jr Tells the MSNBC “Clown” to “Get Out of Here”

An MSDNC reporter decided it was a good time to attack Donald Trump Jr. just two days after an attempted assassination of his father. Donald Jr. gave a savage reply.

MSDNC Operative: “…like separating 5000 children deliberately from their parents…

Don Jr: In the Obama administration, which you know…

Operative: They didn’t do that, Sir.

Don Jr. Sure.

Operative: Second family separation policy…

Don Jr: It’s MSDNC so I expect nothing less from you clowns. Even today, even 48 hours later, you couldn’t wait. You couldn’t wait with your lies and with your nonsense so just get out of here.

It is true that Obama separated children and put them in cages in 2014. It’s also true that the Biden administration lost more than 85,000 children here illegally and appeared to finance a child sex and labor trafficking operation by funding NGOs who facilitate the crossings. They aren’t checking sponsors; children are dropped off at vacant lots and homes.

Watch:

Savage response from @DonaldJTrumpJr where he just told “MSDNC” to “get out of here” He also called them clowns right to their face He speaks for a lot of us! pic.twitter.com/7wnj1457mM — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 15, 2024