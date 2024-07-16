After Ignoring Crime for Years, Gov. Newsom Takes It On

The Soros-backed District Attorney for Alameda County in California and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao are failures. The progressive politicians are on the November ballot to be recalled. Their incompetence has led the residents to regret their votes.

To stop the onslaught of crime ravaging the area, Gov. Gavin Newsom sent attorneys to prosecute drug crimes in Oakland.

He rescinded the offer since the officials didn’t bother to use them. There is no need since crime is allegedly down.

Politico obtained a letter informing the two politicians.

“Despite our outreach, your office has yet to make use of these resources,” Newsom’s Cabinet Secretary Ann Patterson wrote in a letter to Price’s office.

Politico said the high-profile slam on Price would hurt her recall effort as crime becomes a more serious concern. Politico reports it also established a rift.

Anxiety about public safety has convulsed Oakland’s politics, with both Price and the city’s Mayor Sheng Thao — who was also the target of a recent FBI raid — facing recall votes in November. The city’s crime rates surged in 2023 even as they fell in other large California cities, prompting Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta to offer the prosecutors and dispatch California Highway Patrol officers earlier this year to assist police.

While police statistics showed Oakland’s public safety picture was improving earlier this year, recent media reports have cast doubt on the veracity of that data. And even as crime rates remain well below historic peaks, incidents like carjackings and a shooting at a popular lake last month have fed a pervasive public perception that the East Bay city is backsliding.

Anarchy and chaos every night.

Pro-Criminal and Anti-Cop

According to Politico, Those dynamics have Price vying for her political survival less than halfway through her term — a sequence of events that echoes former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s ouster in 2022.

Like Boudin, Price upset the political establishment by winning office on a vow to reduce sentencing and prosecute more police officers. And like Boudin, Price is confronting a recall campaign funded by deep-pocketed interest groups including real estate firms. She has castigated the recall as an anti-democratic project of “a handful of wealthy folks” seeking to overturn her election.

Surprisingly, Newsom is now interested in addressing the serious crime problem in California. That’s new.

Another day, another execution:

President Newsom

Newsom is term-limited and out as of 2026. If he wants to be president, he has to solve the crime problem. That could account for his interest.

Fortunately for him, he can fudge crime statistics, and he has great greased up hair.

