Ted Cruz says no bailing out profligate states, open the economy

Ted Cruz was asked for his opinion today on the ‘growing debate’ of whether the federal government should help bail out state governments, some of whom were in bad shape before the pandemic.

“Well as part of the CARES Act,” he said, “we gave assistance to state and local governments for their work fighting this crisis. But absolutely not! No, we should not bail out states for fiscal irresponsibility that long predated the crisis.”

“You’ve got a handful of big democratic states – states like Illinois, that frankly spent like drunken sailors and are now trying to get the taxpayers in the rest of the country to foot the bill. That’s not right. It’s not fair to Texans – the state of Texas has lived within our means. Most states have lived within their means.”

The federal government should help with relief from this crisis and should focus on recovery, but we should not be bailing out profligate spending of states. States like Illinois want to keep digging the hole and get everyone else to foot the bill.

FREEZING THE ECONOMY KILLS PEOPLE

He also spoke to the draconian shutdown. Freezing our economy for weeks and months is going to kill people too, he said.

NO MORE SPENDING, RESTART THE ECONOMY

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz wants to pump the breaks on Congress’ spending spree, noting Friday that the nation “cannot spend our way” out of the coronavirus crisis.

Cruz told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he would not support a Phase 4 stimulus package after having previously supporting three stimulus bills.

“We have spent more than enough money. We cannot spend our way out of this,” Cruz said. “We’ve spent now nearly $3 trillion. We’ve spent 15% of our total national debt, enough is enough.”

“We need to give this money some time to be spent, but more fundamentally, we need to restart the economy,” Cruz said. “We are expected to be back in session in two weeks. When we come back, what I think we ought to focus on is not yet another relief and spending bill, which seems to be what Nancy Pelosi wants to do, but instead a recovery bill. A bill that is designed to help small businesses that are finally reopening their doors.”

Sen. @tedcruz: “We have spent more than enough Money, we cannot spend our way out” of Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fUAwtibkqP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 24, 2020