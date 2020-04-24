CA doctor lockdown is about control, doctors pressured to put COV-19 on death certificates

Dr. Dan Erickson of Bakersfield, CA, an ER physician, just dropped multiple bombshells that are diametrically opposed to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s guidance.

He emphatically stated we no longer need to stay at home or shutter businesses. He believes COV-19 is no more dangerous than the flu. Quarantining is a health hazard in of itself.

One comment he made is even more disturbing. He said ER doctors are pressured to add COVID-19 to death certificates. He said this is not about science or keeping us safe. It’s about controlling us.

This is just another viewpoint. The illness is bad, but there might be a point in his comments.

Watch: