Red Pope: Deportations, a “Calamity,” Supporters, “Not Christians”

Pope Francis called Donald Trump's planned mass deportations, describing them as a 'calamity' and 'disgrace.' He commented during an interview on Italian TV.

He called the deportations a “disgrace.” It’s a “calamity,” he said.

“It would make the migrants, who have nothing, pay the unpaid bill.

Francis has become one of the most vocal global champions of migrants who break into other people’s countries illegally since his election as pontiff in 2013. The Pope described the incoming president’s plans as “not the way to solve things.”

“If it is true, it will be a disgrace because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the bill for the inequalities,” said the pope of Trump’s plans for widespread deportation. “It won’t do.”

It is the way, or we won’t have a country. America will become a pass-through for any criminal or terrorist.

We’re Not Christians or Americans?

The Red Pope isn’t only interfering in our politics; he’s telling us we aren’t Christians if we want to deport people who don’t belong in the country as we become overrun with crime and threats of terrorism.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian,” said the pope a while back.

We’re not Christians?

“If the indiscriminate mass deportation being reported were to be carried out, this would be an affront to the dignity of all people and communities and deny the legacy of what it means to be an American,” he stated.

The Pope is telling us what it means to be an American.

He’s interfering in US politics, and he is supposed to be a religious leader, not political. He’s confused.

Maybe we could send them all to The Vatican.

Francis is the Faux Pope. They chased the real pope, Pope Benedict, out. Francis is just another Communist.

