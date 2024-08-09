Tedros Wants to Declare MPox at the Highest Health Alert

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced an “emergency” meeting of international experts on Wednesday. He wants to determine whether the Monkey Pox outbreak warrants the highest level of international health alert.

Tedros stated that the WHO emergency committee would convene “as soon as possible.”

An International Health Alert would empower him to initiate emergency responses under the International Health Regulations.

“In light of the spread of MPox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the potential for further international spread within and outside Africa, I have decided to convene an Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to advise me on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros tweeted.

“The committee will meet as soon as possible and will be made up of independent experts from a range of relevant disciplines from around the world,” he added.

According to the news release, monkeypox is endemic in Central and West Africa and can be transmitted through physical contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials. Symptoms include skin rashes, fever, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

Most who are affected, our gay people.

Tedros has a bad habit of ignoring his experts and doing whatever he wants.

This is in time for the election and it’s also something he can use to push his global pandemic treaty.

He never talks about the side effects of these vaccines.