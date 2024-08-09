Tim Walz Made Taxpayers Fund Illegal Alien College Tuition

According to a report from SCRIPPS News, nearly 81,000 Minnesota illegal aliens living in Minnesota can receive up to 120 credit hours of free tuition at a state university.

He is very generous with other people’s money, as are all communists, until the money runs out, and then everyone lives in poverty except the people who caused the problem.

He could do the same for the entire country.

Alpha News report:

During the 2023 legislative session, Gov. Walz signed multiple bills which provided state services to illegal immigrants. One of those bills provided driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants, another gave illegal immigrants access to a state-run health care program. Additionally, Walz signed legislation which allowed illegal immigrants to apply for tuition-free college education paid for by the state.

While legislation to make Minnesota a so-called “sanctuary state” for illegal immigrants was not put to a vote in Minnesota, Walz previously indicated he was open to the idea.

In one legislative session, he spent a budget surplus of more than $17 billion and increased the budget from $52 billion to $72 billion, all unaffordable waste. The 38% increase came with significant tax increases.

He’s a typical communist.

Some Democrats say he’s finished. Maybe they should vet candidates better.