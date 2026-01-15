The Three Who Beat an ICE Agent Are Criminal Illegal Aliens

The three men arrested for ambushing an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday are illegal foreigners from Venezuela who were let into the country under the Biden administration, officials said Thursday. The attack was an “attempted murder” of federal law enforcement officers.

The Department of Homeland Security said the suspects, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledzema, were all in the country illegally and are now in ICE custody.

These are the people Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, democrat politicians, and their militant residents are fighting for in Minnesota. They are criminals who beat the agent with a broom and a snow shovel. If the agent hadn’t shot, they would have continued to beat him.

Two days in a row, Walz declared war against the federal government. It’s his little insurrection.

Yesterday, Tim Walz declared Minnesota is at "war against the federal government" and dishonest plea to turn down the rhetoric: Again today, he called it "war with our federal government." This lunatic is SICK and DANGEROUS!

The corrupt governor of Minnesota just called on President Trump to “turn the temperature down” in his state. He wants Trump to stop his “campaign of retribution.” I’m beginning to think Walz is out of his mind. This is almost too bizarre to post. He’s the one who has nonstop called ICE Gestapo and Nazis, dehumanized the President, and called for war. Yet, he wants the President to turn down the rhetoric?

The White House has responded to Tim Walz’s war on the federal government:

“Tim Walz, Jacob Frey, and Democrat leaders in Minnesota have done nothing but turn up the temperature, smear heroic ICE officers, and incite violence against them – all in defense of criminal illegal aliens. In Minnesota, ICE has arrested rapists, drug traffickers, domestic abusers, and more, despite Democrat opposition. The Trump administration will protect the American people and enforce the law without apology. The only statement Tim Walz should be making is an apology. He has repeatedly compared ICE offices to Nazis and lied about their important work.”

President Trump responded on TruthSocial:

If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT, which many Presidents have done before me, and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State. Thank you for you[r] attention to this matter! President DJT

Watch this fake News reporter get slammed by Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt:

.@PressSec absolutely nukes a Fake News loser: "You're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist… You and the people in the media who have such biases but fake like you're a journalist — you shouldn't even be sitting in that seat."

The left is trying to dehumanize federal agents in their efforts to keep millions of illegal aliens, including criminals, in the country.

This is what happened to poet and mom Renee Good, who stalked and harassed ICE officers all day as she was trained to do by the radical ICE Watch. Agents told her to stop and get out of the car several times. As she accelerated with an agent in front of her car, he pulled out his gun. He shot when she hit him. The agent suffered internal injuries.