Teen Jews Verbally Assaulted, Threatened with Death in London

















Muslim men verbally attacked and terrorized a bus of innocent Jewish teenagers on Oxford Street in London. The teens were celebrating the first night of Chanukah, and were on their way to a candle lighting. They threatened to kill them. (Video)

How’s that diversity going?

These men should be arrested.

You’ll never see a Jew do anything like this. Jews will look for ways to make peace, sometimes to their own detriment.

Any anti-Semite out there should watch ‘Hitler’s Death Squads’, a documentary now showing on cable. Watch what they did to these people, children, elderly people, men, women, who did nothing to hurt them.

Don’t let this hate go on.

As far as the hatred of Israel, an issue separate and apart from British Jews, the tiny country is under constant attack. When Yasser Arafat was offered everything he wanted under Bill Clinton, he refused the offer. He wouldn’t settle for anything less than the destruction of Israel.

Watch:

Arrest these pigs . London 2021. We don’t have to take this #JewsDoCount https://t.co/KVA5khHu31 — Tracy-Ann Oberman (@TracyAnnO) December 1, 2021

One Twitter user wrote: The people being attacked here are not Israelis in Jerusalem, no. These are Jews on a bus in Oxford Street, London. If this got worse, in the Diaspora we don’t have the protection we’d have in Israel. That’s a fact.

Another posted this comment: I think you’ll find this is just the start. Muslim men bringing their hatred of Jews to the streets of London. And we have a government who is failing to deal with it.

