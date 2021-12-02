We Will Likely Never Know Why the Bail for the Waukesha Killer Was $1,000

















Darrell Brooks, who ran over or ran into 67 people at a Nov. 21 Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was released from jail on $1,000 bail days before the terror attack.

Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm said the bail was “inappropriately low” although he’s notorious for seeing that criminals get out with low or no bail.

Court Commissioner Cedric Cornwall, who presided over the bail hearing, agree with the bail which his mother paid.

This bail for the man who tried to kill his ex-girlfriend by running over her or trying to, should be investigated. It was an egregious error. Brooks has a 50-page rap sheet filled with serious crimes.

There won’t be an investigation and we will probably never know why it was set so low.

Who recommended it and for what reason? Was it because Darrell Brooks is Black?

“We saw this coming,” said Jackie Rupnow, former president of the Wisconsin Court Reporters Association. “It’s crucial, and now there’s no record of it.”

A court administrator told WITI that there is no digital audio recording of Brooks’ bail hearing due to “technical issues.”

Corruption or incompetence?

