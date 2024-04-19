Teen Squatters Charged in Murder of Mom Nadia Vitels

Two teen squatters beat Nadia Vitels, 52, to death when she came home with her dog and found them in her apartment, where they lived for two days. She told them to leave.

The medical examiner ruled Vitels’ death a homicide after an autopsy ruled she died from multiple facial fractures, a brain bleed, two broken ribs, and blunt-force trauma to the head.

Prosecutors allege that Tejada and Alston broke into Vitels’ apartment on March 10 and stayed there for two days before she returned home with her dog and told them to leave.

Tejada is accused of stomping on her head before hitting her with a frying pan while Alston kicked her body, and the pair then wrapped her neck and body with a cord.

They stuffed her in a duffel bag in a closet, where her son found her.

They took a credit card and bought an engagement ring, AirPods, and a Playstation.

Mrs. Vitels was a mom who was herself taking care of her sick parents.

Halley Tejada, 19, and Kensly Alston, 18, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, burglary, robbery, criminal possession, grand larceny, and concealment of a human corpse and were remanded in custody.

