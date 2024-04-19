CHAPTER 14: Changing Hearts and Minds

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate, ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

On October 30, 2008, in Columbia, Missouri, candidate Barack Hussein Obama declared to an unsuspecting public, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming America.” It was the promise of a radical leftist to change the culture of America and move the nation from constitutional republic to socialism. John Dewey’s destruction of American minds through progressive education had a partner in Obama and the Culture War president Obama unleashed on America.

To move our constitutional republic to socialism and beyond, globalism’s leftist progressive movement adopted the binary victim/oppressor social structure of cultural Marxism. Classical Marxism identifies the oppressors as the bourgeoisie (owners of production) who exploit the proletariat (workers). The metric of classical Marxism is economics. Cultural Marxism re-labels the participants and defines culture, not economics, as the metric of exploitation. It is one species of the genus Marxism as described by James Lindsay in Chapter 11. In cultural Marxism, white males are the identified oppressors and everyone else is their victim.

Both classical and cultural Marxism seek to replace the existing order with collectivism, each selling its own idealized form of a secular heaven on Earth. Today’s social justice warriors who sign onto this leftist lunacy are ignorant of history, arrogant, and too childish to examine the objective reality of the offer. Leftist ideologues actually believe the fantasy of a Marxist Utopia, and don’t realize that the paradise they advocate is the powerless state of infantile dependence, the opposite of individual freedom. When infantile dependence is advanced into adulthood, it awards the state total control.

Cultural Marxism dominates today’s far left Democrat Party. Author and political analyst David Horowitz provides important historical context to the radicalization of the Democrat Party in America on his website Discover the Networks: Democratic Socialists of America (DSA):[i]

At the height of the Cold War and the Vietnam War era, the Socialist Party USA of Eugene Debs and Norman Thomas split in two over the issue of whether or not to criticize the Soviet Union, its allies, and Communism: One faction rejected and denounced the USSR and its allies…. The other faction, however, refused to reject Marxism, refused to criticize or denounce the USSR and its allies, and continued to support Soviet-backed policies…. This faction, whose leading figure was Michael Harrington, in 1973 took the name Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee (DSOC); its membership included many former Students for a Democratic Society activists.

DSOC operated not as a separate political party but as an explicitly socialist force within the Democratic Party and the labor movement. As such, it attracted many young activists who sought to push the Democratic Party further leftward politically. Among the notables who joined DSOC were Machinists’ Union leader William Winpisinger, feminist Gloria Steinem, gay rights activist Harry Britt, actor Ed Asner, and California Congressman (and avowed socialist) Ron Dellums.

By 1979 DSOC had made major inroads into the Democratic Party and claimed a national membership of some 3,000 people. In 1982, DSOC, under Michael Harrington’s leadership, merged with the New American Movement to form the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).

Harrington’s strategy was to force a “realignment” of the two major political parties by pulling the Democrats emphatically to the left and polarizing the parties along class lines. He expected that this would drive business interests away from the Democrats and into the Republican Party, but that those losses would be more than offset by an influx of newly energized minority and union voters to the Democratic Party, and that over time the Democrats would embrace socialism as their preferred ideology….

Harrington sought to establish DSA as a force that worked within, and not outside of, the existing American political system. DSA draws heavily from the ideas of the late Italian Communist Party theoretician Antonio Gramsci. As the Orange County (California) DSA stated in its February 1984 newsletter, Gramsci’s writings “have…formed a vital part of the ideas that brought about the formation of today’s DSA.” …

In 2008, most DSA members actively supported Barack Obama for U.S. President. Said the organization: “DSA believes that the possible election of Senator Obama to the presidency in November represents a potential opening for social and labor movements to generate the critical political momentum necessary to implement a progressive political agenda.” …

In 2018, 28-year-old DSA member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rose to prominence when, with no prior political experience, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Another newcomer to Congress in 2018 was DSA member Rashida Tlaib. That same year, DSA member Julia Salazar won a seat in the New York State Senate.

Using the term Democratic socialism is a deceptive marketing technique designed to put lipstick on an abhorrent political pig, disguising collectivism’s tyrannical core. It advocates a gradual and peaceful transition from capitalism to socialism by purportedly “democratic” means, and is presented with mystical reverence as deliverance of social justice and income equality. Duped millennials argue that old attempts at socialism were not the “real” socialism—democratic socialism is, and this time, they argue, it will succeed.

Barack Obama sold Democratic socialism to America by calling it hope and change. Today’s radical leftist Democrats, still led by Obama, are the “resistance” movement destabilizing the foundations of America.

The Biden regime’s domestic policies are a continuation and escalation of Obama’s destructive socialist policies shattering the established Judeo-Christian values of American culture. Faith, family, flag, meritocracy, and traditional definitions of race, gender, and sexual identity—all are now deemed oppressive. Traditional American norms are being dismantled and replaced with romanticized notions of a globalized world without territorial borders, cultural borders, sexual borders, or any other defined boundary. The nation is being fundamentally transformed, just as Obama promised, and the indoctrination is happening in schools across the country. As I stated earlier, America’s children are globalism’s primary target; everyone else is just in the way.

Freedom in a constitutional republic requires a common denominator for its citizens. Being American is that common denominator. Membership in the American family is not hyphenated. There are no black-Americans, white-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, or Asian-Americans. There are only Americans who are white, black, Hispanic, and Asian.

The same racism that was used against blacks in America is now being used against whites in America. It is being used to turn young children against each other, against their parents, and against themselves in government schools. Critical race theory, discussed in Chapter 12, is the leftists’ divide-and-conquer weapon of choice to create social chaos in America.

The goal of critical race theory devotees and their cancel-culture campaign is to foment race riots and a race war in the United States. This is such a shocking yet critical concept that I will repeat it: The goal of CRT devotees and their cancel-culture campaign is to foment race riots and a race war in the United States of America. How are CRT and its racist white-privilege narrative designed to foment a race war?? Socialist Saul Alinsky provides the answer in his infamous tactical primer, Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals.[ii] Alinsky instructs radicals to “Rub raw the resentments of the people…all issues must be polarized if action is to follow.” (pp. 116/133, Vintage)

Race is the simplest division to exploit because it is visible. Fomenting racial hostility is a very effective strategy for dividing and conquering a nation. Rule 13 from Alinsky’s primer continues to guide the leftist Democrat War on America:

Rule 13: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it. Don’t try to attack abstract corporations or bureaucracies. Identify a responsible individual. Ignore attempts to shift or spread the blame. (p. 130)

The relentless ad hominem attacks against former President Donald Trump were, and continue to be, targeted, personal, and polarizing. Rule 13 is the quintessential example of focusing attention on the WHO instead of the WHAT, in order to manipulate public opinion.

Truth is entirely irrelevant for Alinsky and his radical leftist followers. Alinsky writes, “The real and only question regarding the ethics of means and ends is, and always has been, ‘Does this particular end justify this particularmeans?'” (p. 24) According to Alinsky, “The third rule of the ethics of means and ends is that in war the end justifies almost any means.” (p. 29)

Changing hearts and minds is a term used in warfare to indicate an emotional and intellectual method of bringing a subjugated population to the side of the conqueror. Alinsky’s Rule 13 is a weapon of war. The ad hominem attacks on Donald Trump are attempts to change the hearts and minds of Americans—Alinsky style.

It does not matter that Trump is not and never was a racist, or that Trump’s policies were extremely beneficial to the black, Hispanic, and Asian communities in America. Trump and his entire conservative/populist movement must be portrayed as racist in order to foment race riots. Even President Trump’s support of law enforcement and ordered liberty has been perverted by the radical leftists into justification for their own racist attacks on white police officers.

The Democrat outrage over the so-called Capitol “insurrection” by Trump supporters—assisted by embedded plainclothes law enforcement—on January 6, 2021, is pure Alinsky-style political theater. An excellent article on the subject published in Frontpage Magazine, July 15, 2020, by John Perazzo, was titled “Why BLM Yawns at Police-Shooting Statistics.”[iii] Perazzo quotes Alinsky as tutoring his followers to “present themselves as the noble defenders of high moral principles and to react dramatically with greatly exaggerated displays of ‘shock, horror, and moral outrage’ whenever their targeted enemy erred or could be depicted as having erred.”

Congressional Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is the queen of Democrat hypocrisy and Alinsky-style outrage. Her insistence upon an extended military presence in Washington, DC, after January 6, 2021, was designed to validate her own fabricated fearmongering narrative, and to “protect” politicians from white Trump supporters. On March 4, 2021, Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said on MSNBC, “We must do everything we can to protect ourselves.” Our southern border, under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, is open and unguarded. The racist messaging is that open borders to unvetted migrants of color from hostile foreign countries are less of a threat to the nation than white Trump supporters.

Consider the sequence:

Identify Trump as the target ® attack him as a white supremacist ® continue the attacks on Trump even after he is out of office ® spread the attacks to his supporters ® support reverse racism ® target white police officers ® support violent black supremacist/Marxist movement (BLM) ® involve corporate America in the attacks and the support for BLM ® indoctrinate adults to support reverse racism with the mainstream media echo chamber of CRT ® support defunding the police ® indoctrinate children in CRT with educational curricula that support reverse racism ® foment CRT with governmental policies that create intolerable cognitive dissonance until the fury breaks out into the streets ®incite violence ® blame the violence on white supremacists ® quell the Democrat CRT-incited violence with government violence (military or National Guard) ® present Democrats as saving the country from Trump’s white supremacists.

The sinister political purpose of fomenting race wars in America is the elimination of our constitutional republic and the eventual imposition of one-world government. This colossal humanitarian hoax is being sold to a regressed and frightened American public as deliverance. It is the billionaire globalists who finance the politicians, who fund the radical leftist Democrats, who support CRT, who foment the racial divisiveness and the coming race wars. Follow the money. Always follow the money.

[i] Discover the Networks: Democratic Socialists of America (DSA); https://www.discoverthenetworks.org/organizations/democratic-socialists-of-america-dsa/

[ii] Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals, Saul D. Alinsky, Vintage Books Edition 1989; https://ia800309.us.archive.org/30/items/RulesForRadicals/RulesForRadicals.pdf

[iii] Why BLM Yawns at Police-Shooting Statistics; https://www.frontpagemag.com/why-blm-yawns-police-shooting-statistics-john-perazzo/