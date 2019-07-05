Teen Vogue Teaches Kids to Hate America for July 4th

Teen Vogue is teaching the kids to hate America. They want them to think our country is evil and that patriotism is racism. The magazine is evil and glorifies abortion, Antifa, and every evil thing you can think of.

The article claims Kate Smith’s “God Bless America,” the southern tunes “Dixie” and the national anthem are racist.

They fall back on the popular communist lie that ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ referred to African-Americans as ‘a distinct and inferior race of people.

“The Star-Spangled Banner” has been the nation’s anthem since 1931 when President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional act making it the song of the United States.

Leftists have wanted to get rid of the song for a long time, claiming falsely that it’s racist.

They found a line in the third stanza no one ever sees or sings that they object to — “No refuge could save the hireling and slave/From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”

Mark Clague, a musicologist at the University of Michigan and the founding board chairman of the Star Spangled Music Foundation, refuted the accusation.

He explained:

The social context of the song comes from the age of slavery, but the song itself isn’t about slavery, and it doesn’t treat whites differently from blacks. The reference to slaves is about the use and in some sense the manipulation, of black Americans to fight for the British, with the promise of freedom. The American forces included African-Americans as well as whites. The term “freemen,” whose heroism is celebrated in the fourth stanza, would have encompassed both.

“This independence day, I’ll be watching the sky, enjoying the lights, the warmth of being surrounded by family and friends, yet all the while keeping close the knowledge of all the crimes this nation has committed.” https://t.co/6pE7Jhskdx — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) July 4, 2019

The communists also like to call patriotism racist so they can convince the young it’s wrong to love the country.

They tie it to racism. Communists are exploiting minorities to promote their ideology.

Racism and patriotism go hand in hand. https://t.co/KngLq18yIN — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) July 4, 2019