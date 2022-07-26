Teen With a Rap Sheet Assaults Officer, Released within Hours

NYPD transit chief Jason Wilcox told MTA board members at a meeting Monday that assaults on his officers have skyrocketed this year. In many cases, Wilcox said, officers are attempting to enforce so-called quality of life infractions.

“We have seen over a 55% increase in assaults on police officers this year. Most of these assaults on our officers began as officers were engaging persons who committed fare evasion and other quality of life violations on the trains and in the stations,” Wilcox said.

Following is just such an incident.

According to police sources, a 16-year-old boy, who was previously arrested for possession of a loaded gun, a crossbow, and robbery, was released within hours on his own recognizance after assaulting a police officer, according to the New York Post. There was no parent in court, and they just let him out.

ASSAULT A COP, GET RIGHT OUT ON THE STREET, BRAG TO YOUR GANG FRIENDS

“I don’t understand how the law would permit that guy to be released-when he has two priors that he’s already out on the street for-to have him immediately released for that attack on a police officer…I don’t get it…I know our riders don’t get it,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said.

“The criminals underground know they can get in a brawl, choke a cop and be back out in hours,” said PBA president Patrick Lynch. “Cops are putting ourselves on the line to make the subways safer. But we are feeling abandoned by a justice system that won’t back us up.”

It’s hard to envision justice and safety returning to New York City. The voters must be hopeless. If New Yorkers can still vote for these incompetent pro-criminal politicians despite all this violence, they’re hopeless.

This violent boy was let out right away, even after a previous arrest with a loaded gun. This is the New York justice system. It is the same system you see in many US cities run by progressives who won’t prosecute criminals, especially minority criminals.

Sleazy lawyers come in and blame the cops.

The officer wasn’t even arresting them. The kid wanted to assault the officer.

Thank the progressive Democrats for this Hell. It’s coming to a city near you.

Last night, nine people were shot in the city — on a Monday night. The big problem is Gov. Hochul, who won’t end the no-bail law. She’s incompetent and a self-serving phony. The woman will get millions of votes and could win the gubernatorial race.

Watch. This is awful.

