“Moral” Liz Cheney Addresses the Issue of Keeping Her Seat

Durina an interview with Jake Tapper, Liz Cheney, who self-describes as moral and honest, enthusiastically praised a proven liar – Cassidy Hutchinson – calling her courageous and truthful. Cheney also referred to Republicans as lying old men.

About midway through the interview, she addressed her fight to keep her seat. Playing the role of a very moral politician dedicated to truth, she claimed she won’t lie to keep her seat.

“If I have to choose between maintaining a seat in the House of Representatives or protecting the constitutional republic and ensuring the American people know the truth about Donald Trump, I’m gonna choose the Constitution, truth, every single day,” she told Tapper.

Is she gaslighting us? Moral Cheney has helped set up a kangaroo court. Republicans are dragged before them without lawyers or permission to call witnesses or an opportunity to present evidence. Only one side is presented. The only evidence presented is that which supports their point. Their point is Donald Trump must be destroyed.

For example, Cassidy Hutchinson lied nine times. Hutchinson only repeated rumors, and when she presented rumors about Donald Trump aggressively grabbing the steering wheel from an agent, at least two agents asked to testify to refute her statement. The J6 panel refused to allow that testimony.

Another example concerns Nancy Pelosi. As Speaker, Pelosi is in charge of the Sergeant at Arms, who is in charge of the Capitol Police. Pelosi said she knew nothing about it but had to know.

The head of The Capitol Police, Michael Sund, asked for the Guard but was turned down six times.

Bowser said before the protest that she would not accept the Guard in DC.

Pelosi’s communications from that day have been kept hidden.

According to Donald Trump’s former aide, Kash Patel, Donald Trump tried to deploy the National Guard on Jan. 6 but was blocked.

Patel said Trump offered thousands of National Guard to the Capitol police and Mayor Bowser of DC but was turned down. Cheney cleverly says Trump did not deploy the Guard that day, and that’s true. He didn’t deploy the Guard and couldn’t without Bowser or Pelosi agreeing.

Cheney is seriously damaging the Constitution, the opposite of her stated goal. So, is she gaslighting us or is it something else?

Related