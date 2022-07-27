They’ll Be Talking About This Woman for Decades

Necessary cookies help make a website usable by enabling basic functions like page navigation and access to secure areas of the website. The website cannot function properly without these cookies.
Did you notice this rocket scientist had to quickly glance down to assure she stated the color of her suit correctly?
The DNC KNOWS Biden is utterly INCAPABLE of being president. The ONLY reason they have yet to remove him is because, well, Kamala is dirt DUMB and soundly dislike by just about everybody. Hell, her own husband kisses her through a mask.
This is a woman who rose through the ranks by engaging in the #1, “oldest profession,” politics being #2 (thank you Pres. Reagan). She assumed power initially as the paramour of Democrat king maker, Mayor Willie Brown. Married Willie seemed to have no hesitation to publicly escort her around La.
I’m guessing back then, her habit of adolescent, spontaneous, often inappropriate fits of giggling and hair flipping made her attractive to men. As an older, more “mature,” woman, it smacks of the ridiculous.
In 2019, I read an article in prominent Jamaican paper interviewing her father. He was quite frank about the Harris family’s European history of and their brutality toward the slaves the family owned. They were the largest slave owners in Jamaica. One year later after Kamala was selected to run as VP, that ENTIRE article was HEAVILY censored, utterly rewritten.
It has been reported, Professor Harris was livid with his daughter portraying herself as a poor little black girl. Her dark complexions is mostly thanks to her Indian mother. The sect of Indian her SCIENTIST mother’s family hails from are notoriously dark skinned.
BTW, Kamala grew up in CANADA, daughter of a scientist mother and college professor father. So much with, “I was born a poor black child…”
So when the MSM decided to canonize Kamala, transform her into some sort of saint, I found that particularly amusing. But hey, I figure we should just go with that. I think it would be completely appropriate that hence forth, she shall be known as,
“Kamala, Our Lady of the Well Worn Knees”
I can think of a few other pronouns I could use to describe her. My mother use to say that women should rule the country. Ma I know you are up there somewhere but you waz wrong.
Your mom probably agrees with you now!
Truthfully…they are all ‘bat shit’ crazy…and the MSM ‘wallows’ in it….
John, IMO, it is far worse than the MSM wallowing in Dem Bat Shit Craziness. As Julian Assange correctly notes, over the past 50 years, every war we have been dragged into has been created by the Corrupt MSM.
I see the benchmark of our MSM becoming horribly corrupt, was immediately following WWII. Was then the NY Times, “Paper of Record,” did its BEST to conceal the Holocaust, to hide what the Nazis did. Any reporting consisted of very small pieces buried in the back of the paper. THAT WAS THE MOMENT people should have realized, something is VERY WRONG.
Since then, for many years, corruption of corporate media has become ever more corrupt. While they used to be considerably more covert in their misdirects, their omissions, their distortions of the news, they now do it with wild abandon. Just as member of the DNC are now fully immune from criminal acts, so does the MSM believe themselves immune from pushback. These immunities comes at a HUGE PRICE.
This may sound extreme, but it is absolutely correct – nearly EVERY misfortune befalling America over the past (at least) 50 YEARS, has been delivered by the hands of the CORRUPT MSM. THEY are responsible for $TRILLIONS in damages; MILLIONS of DEATHS.
If THAT is not the equivalent of shouting, “FIRE,” in a crowded theater of 330 million people, I do NOT KNOW WHAT IS. Without doubt, the special constitutional protections the MSM enjoys, should be, MUST be rescinded. They are DECADES beyond deserving any special protections.