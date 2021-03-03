Teens mental health claims skyrocket under lockdown

The number of teenagers experiencing mental health issues doubled last spring and remained high all year.

Axios reports, teenagers’ demand for mental health care skyrocketed last year amid the pandemic, even as their overall need for care declined, according to a new analysis by FAIR Health.

Parents, schools, and pediatricians have been warning for months that the children aren’t OK, but the leftists won’t follow the science.

The coronavirus pandemic has been disruptive to the lives of Americans of all ages, but for teenagers, the isolation and change in routine comes during a critical developmental stage, Axios reports.

Many experts say the schools must reopen.

THE STATISTICS

Mental health care claim lines for children 13-18 doubled in March and April of last year, compared to 2019.

The percentage of all medical claim lines that were for intentional self-harm nearly doubled in March and April, compared to the same month in 2019. Claim lines for overdoses increased by 94.91% in March and 119.31% in April compared to the year before. Both remained elevated through November.

The most common diagnoses in teenagers were consistently major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and adjustment disorders. These conditions also became more prevalent, as a percentage of total medical claim lines, compared to 2019 levels.

Steve Scalise wrote on Twitter: How many more stories like this does Biden need to see before he stops siding with the unions and starts following the science so students can get back in classrooms and stop suffering?