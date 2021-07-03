Teeny group of unionistas show for Biden, huge crowd for Trump

The Washington Times reported that the auditorium where both President Biden and Jill Biden were speaking on Friday was “mostly empty.” Meanwhile, the crowd waiting to see and hear Donald Trump in Sarasota on Saturday is huge.
THE TEACHERS DIDN’T SHOW FOR THE 81 MILLION VOTE MAN
“President Biden couldn’t even draw a big in-person crowd at a teachers’ union convention on Friday evening, telling a mostly empty hall in Washington that teachers deserve a pay raise,” the Washington Times noted.
“Only about 50 members of leadership and staff of the National Education Association were in the cavernous hall at the Washington Convention Center when Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden, an educator with close ties to the NEA, took the stage,” the Times report added.
“Hello, everyone,” Mr. Biden said to laughter. “They tell me there are a few people out there watching [online].”
[Well, not really. The 81 million vote man has only had 7405 people watching as of 7 pm this evening.]
Watch the bore:
TRUMP’S HUGE CROWD
There are long line lines of people in Sarasota, Florida waiting for Donald Trump. His rally begins at 8 pm.
ENDLESS: Line of Trump supporters as they gather in Sarasota, Florida, ahead of tonight’s rally.
pic.twitter.com/9xREYgkDWH
— The Bias News (@thebias_news) July 3, 2021
7+ hours until President Trump takes the stage in Sarasota, Florida for his second post-presidential rally.
This is just the overflow for the general admission entrance. 🙀🤯 pic.twitter.com/C7lytz8zlM
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021
T-5 HOURS AWAY!!! There is no better way to celebrate this amazing country than a Trump Rally! Tune in now!!! https://t.co/Kv19AduiTp
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021
THE RALLY WILL BEGIN AT 8 PM, WATCH HERE
.@JasonMillerinDC previews Trump’s Florida rally: “You’re going to hear President Trump talk a bit about independence from big tech monopolies, independence from these social media oligarchs.” @JennPellegrino @JosephPinion https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/Shq10cVtEv
— Newsmax (@newsmax) July 3, 2021
LIVE: President Trump Rally LIVE in Sarasota, FL – 7/3/21 https://t.co/h0fwdFRKKM
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021
Trump supporters express their excitement ahead of former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida. @LeoFeldmanNEWS reports. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/jfyPklLW0o
— Newsmax (@newsmax) July 3, 2021
Biden is akin to the extinct and flightless Doodoo bird (No, that is not misspelled) throw it up in the air and it spatters like cow flop on a rock. The progeny of a cracked egg and a defective sperm. So why expect any one but a molting bunch of egg suckers to watch that event; When Trump is like watching an eagle sour with the wind beneath it’s wings.? That’s what people want and came to see; And, what we will see when, anyone Trump endorses pack The House in 2022 and Nancy hit the ground like a dead duck in a dried up pond.
An increase in pay for what? The Long March.
I’m sure the comrades got some lovely prizes for their attendance.
Airline liquor bottles, single bud/flower bags of cannabis, Das Kapital pocket edition and other free stuff.
Maybe photochop some faces in the crowd or cardboard cutouts of Joe in every seat!
The Humpty Dumpty kabuki theater dance of the most popular preezy evarz is going to be some wildly entertaining schtick until the Kamal gets in, then external enemies will make the hostile takeover move.
CPUSA is in agreement with these terms and will deliver the prize to their fellow traveler comrades.
To be or not to be?