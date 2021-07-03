Teeny group of unionistas show for Biden, huge crowd for Trump



















The Washington Times reported that the auditorium where both President Biden and Jill Biden were speaking on Friday was “mostly empty.” Meanwhile, the crowd waiting to see and hear Donald Trump in Sarasota on Saturday is huge.

THE TEACHERS DIDN’T SHOW FOR THE 81 MILLION VOTE MAN

“President Biden couldn’t even draw a big in-person crowd at a teachers’ union convention on Friday evening, telling a mostly empty hall in Washington that teachers deserve a pay raise,” the Washington Times noted.

“Only about 50 members of leadership and staff of the National Education Association were in the cavernous hall at the Washington Convention Center when Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden, an educator with close ties to the NEA, took the stage,” the Times report added.

“Hello, everyone,” Mr. Biden said to laughter. “They tell me there are a few people out there watching [online].”

[Well, not really. The 81 million vote man has only had 7405 people watching as of 7 pm this evening.]

Watch the bore:

TRUMP’S HUGE CROWD

There are long line lines of people in Sarasota, Florida waiting for Donald Trump. His rally begins at 8 pm.

ENDLESS: Line of Trump supporters as they gather in Sarasota, Florida, ahead of tonight’s rally.

pic.twitter.com/9xREYgkDWH — The Bias News (@thebias_news) July 3, 2021

7+ hours until President Trump takes the stage in Sarasota, Florida for his second post-presidential rally. This is just the overflow for the general admission entrance. 🙀🤯 pic.twitter.com/C7lytz8zlM — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021

T-5 HOURS AWAY!!! There is no better way to celebrate this amazing country than a Trump Rally! Tune in now!!! https://t.co/Kv19AduiTp — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021

THE RALLY WILL BEGIN AT 8 PM, WATCH HERE

.@JasonMillerinDC previews Trump’s Florida rally: “You’re going to hear President Trump talk a bit about independence from big tech monopolies, independence from these social media oligarchs.” @JennPellegrino @JosephPinion https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/Shq10cVtEv — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 3, 2021

LIVE: President Trump Rally LIVE in Sarasota, FL – 7/3/21 https://t.co/h0fwdFRKKM — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 3, 2021

Trump supporters express their excitement ahead of former President Trump’s rally in Sarasota, Florida. @LeoFeldmanNEWS reports. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/jfyPklLW0o — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 3, 2021

