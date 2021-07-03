Antifa & BLM are attacking protesters at the naked man spa



















Antifa and Black Lives Matter communists attacked protesters at the Korean spa in California today. The spa was recently the subject of a viral video. A client of the spa blasted the spa workers for allowing a completely naked man to walk around in the female locker room with women and children. He was allegedly identifying as a woman at the time as his penis flashed about. The video of the event went viral on MeWe.

The communists attacked a woman, a journalist, a pastor, and a Latino couple — and others.

The idea that a man with all masculine body parts can walk into a girl/woman’s locker room and say he’s a woman is a little hard to accept.

The only reason these violent BLM and Antifa go as counter-protesters is to attack the protesters they falsely claim are Nazis or fascists. The police are afraid to intervene and become the subject of an investigation and these communists are supported by Democrats.

“That’s what you get” Antifa beat street preachers to the ground in Los Angeles. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/6TAH8GihEd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

You’re a retired combat vet & you compare fellow American citizens practicing their first amendment rights to the Taliban organization? Did you ever see how the Taliban butchered Afghani civilians? You should be ashamed. https://t.co/cZyvFlSQBi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

“American Dystopia 2020” Based off #Cyberpunk2077 @CDPROJEKTRED @CyberpunkGame All footage, except of me walking in Nashville in a cowboy hat is from LA, Portland, & Washington D.C. in 2020 Fight The Dystopia. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N7W6BI5Tnh — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) August 3, 2020

Agitators threw water on a lone man. pic.twitter.com/qVuts0Z79w — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) July 3, 2021

LAPD formed a skirmish line & clashed with Antifa & other protestors. A heavyset man gets knocked to the ground & protestors get billy clubbed all next to the dumpster fire. pic.twitter.com/PiBAjOVjeu — Tomas Morales (@TomasMorales_iv) July 3, 2021

“You’re gonna get your ass knocked out” Antifa threaten, follow & hit a Latino couple accused of “transphobia” at the violent protest outside Wi Spa in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/gEgt1FLq3M — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Antifa mob attacked a woman protesting peacefully outside Wi Spa in Los Angeles. The spa was at the center of a recent viral video where a woman complained to staff that a person with a penis exposed their genitals to women & girls. pic.twitter.com/o4YUHgYaru — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

An Asian man wearing a “Rooftop Korean” shirt near the Wi Spa protest where antifa have been beating people was assaulted on camera. He uses a bottle to defend himself from the assailant, who then runs away. pic.twitter.com/PueGlz1ZlM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Antifa attack a group of street preachers in Los Angeles. One of the antifa smashes a skateboard on the face of a preacher. pic.twitter.com/EOPq3JzhnJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Antifa surround and scream at a middle aged woman who says her glasses were stolen. The antifa have been assaulting, hitting & robbing videographers & others at the violent protest outside Wi Spa in Los Angeles. Antifa say they’re fighting transphobia. pic.twitter.com/aYKTE0x6dm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Antifa vs conservatives brawl broke out near the Wi Spa in Los Angeles. Video by @realJamesKlug: pic.twitter.com/0kiCaA2KCl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Antifa beat a street preacher to the ground at the Wi Spa protest in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/6zj19562BO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 3, 2021

Here’s some b/g from @CBSLA – https://t.co/R4LIQ25vfj It should also be noted that @_preciouschild , who streams at protests received death threats from several accounts. — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

One woman just removed a sign that says “wee wee spa” from the WI spa protestors and tore it up. Some applaud. pic.twitter.com/f7mnk5LVs1 — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

The pro-Trans right side of things now on both sides of the street. None of the WI SPA protestors in front of WI SPA, they’ve moved to a corner nearby. pic.twitter.com/iLyNPounOn — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

Hearing reports of a gun from some of the people protesting WISPA – @PlasticJesus9 showed me a picture which I’m sure he will end up releasing — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

@wysiwygtv talking to the police, yelled at another videographer. Getting medical right now. pic.twitter.com/f3SHLVuWTk — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

Another fight started after some people arrived with shirts that advertise Jesus and some black and gold shirts as well. pic.twitter.com/dk2K2tMwhb — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

Another fight. Will update as I can. Police presence large. pic.twitter.com/YaG9AMlEeo — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

Stand off between the counter protestors and LAPD – one woman thrown by the neck backwards and less lethal pointed at point blank range. pic.twitter.com/xA7XM6X70W — Sean Carmitchel (@ACatWithNews) July 3, 2021

