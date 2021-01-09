Tell the whole story! Police let protesters into the Capitol building

One of the tragedies of the riot at the Capitol building is that it was overwhelmingly a peaceful protest and that has been lost because a relatively small number of people acted like violent revolutionaries. The police guarding the building obviously didn’t expect it to become violent since some just opened the doors admitting the protesters.

Trump supporters have not become violent in the past.

There were hundreds of thousands at least, and likely closer to two million who attended. There were under a hundred who vandalized, hurt officers, and even stole items, such as Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Another few hundred were in the building not hurting officers or smashing windows. Some protesters are seen trying to stop the vandals.

As an aside, Pelosi is distraught over the loss of the laptop.

An Air Force veteran was shot and killed by a police officer and an officer was killed from injuries suffered during the melée. About 58 officers in total were hurt. That is awful, of that, there is no doubt. No one could be angrier with them than the peaceful protesters.

People who were violent need to be held to account and will be, but hopefully in accordance with the role they played.

THE MEDIA ISN’T TELLING THE WHOLE STORY

While the media and the Democrats — those great uniters — excuse the Antifa and BLM who have torn our country apart for years, they’ve come down brutally on the rioters on Wednesday.

Although the media and Democrats call all riots by the Left ‘peaceful’ and ‘important,’ they are equally disdainful and hateful towards anyone on the Right, peaceful or not.

The protesters, even many of those who entered the Capitol, were peaceful.

Most did not damage the Capital, they did not spray paint graffiti, destroy statues, or set fires or attack anyone.

Some Capitol Police felt so comfortable with the crowd that they let them in, even holding open the doors for them.

A video by an OANN reporter shows police letting the protesters in. Police stood by as they let the protesters into the building. Some protesters were chanting, “f*cking traitors. (video below)

Another man wondered aloud if it might be some sort of trick, saying, “they’re gonna lock us in.”

One officer greeted the protesters saying, “I don’t agree with you but …”—you can make out him saying “respect” as the crowd clambers in.

At another door, officers with different rules of engagement were physically halting people as they tried to come into the complex.

Obviously, letting so many people, who were worked up, into the Capitol was a bad idea.

TELL THE ENTIRE STORY, NOT JUST THE PART YOU WANT TO HEAR

The media is only reporting the awful part of the story, but there is a much bigger story here.

Watch as officers let the protesters into the building:

#BidenNotMyPresident#YouCantKeepStolenVotes Does this look like storming the Capitol? Why is the Media lying? 👉Capitol police open doors for the protestors. They stand aside and invite them inside.👈pic.twitter.com/BzSxOlFv7f — occupycorruptDC (@occupycorruptDC) January 9, 2021

Another video of the US Capitol police waving protesters beyond the gates and onto the Capitol grounds. https://t.co/XNLCLXU81l — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

In this clip, protesters are trying to stop a violent person. They think the person is Antifa, but we don’t know that to be the case.

President @realDonaldTrump supporters pulling Antifa terrorists away from building. There’s plenty of these videos. Why isn’t the #mainstreammedia reporting? pic.twitter.com/ItzN2YWETL — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) January 7, 2021

Leftist John Sullivan was one of those arrested at the Capitol and he was next to Ashli Babbit when the officer killed her.

John Earle Sullivan, who was inside the Capitol building during the siege on Wednesday, previously gave a speech in BLM Plaza in DC in August 2020 where he identifies as being part of an insurgency group & calls for a violent left-wing revolution. pic.twitter.com/6XeaTHmPlh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2021

THE LEFT SET UP A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM

So the journos tell us the Capitol Hill riot is “sedition,” but trying to burn down a federal courthouse in Portland, incinerating a police station in Minneapolis, and pointing lasers at the eyes of federal officers to blind them- that they say is “mostly peaceful protest” — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 8, 2021

What I’m about to say is gonna piss a lot of people off! But oh well 🗣 Dear @JoeBiden if those protesters at the capital would have been Black Lives Matter they would have gotten street murals painted in their name. Let’s stop the BS! pic.twitter.com/3veVpONldX — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) January 8, 2021

