Tennessee 3’s Gloria Johnson Threw the Other Two Under the Bus

Almost no one is getting the story of the Tennessee Three correct, and that is because one of the three, Gloria Johnson, is lying. Even Fox Business couldn’t get the story straight in the clip below. Reporters don’t bother to get the whole story any longer and miss the real story on this one.

Rep. Gloria Johnson exposed herself as dishonest and sexist.

By now, you’ve heard that three Tennessee House lawmakers led a mob to the House. The three, Justin Jones, Justin Pearson, and Gloria Johnson, disrupted the legislature conducting business using a bullhorn, screaming and shouting for gun control over six deaths they did not mourn for even five minutes.

During the next legislative session, a vote was held to expel the three members for violating House rules. The two black Marxists were expelled but the white female Marxist was not because one Republican changed his vote.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton explained why the Republican changed his vote to keep Gloria Johnson while on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

“That’s a false narrative on her part,” Sexton (R) said of Gloria Johnson. “It’s unfortunate. She’s trying to put political racism in this, which there was nothing on this. They were all given due process.”

“Actually, she separated herself from the other two and said, I didn’t have the megaphone. I didn’t yell and scream. I just stood there with them alongside it. And so she made her case that she…did not do what they did,” Sexton said.

In other words, she threw the two black men under the bus.

After they were nice enough to respond to her argument, she said the following:

“I think it’s pretty clear I’m a sixty-year-old white woman, and they are two young Black men. I was talked down to as a woman, man-splained to. But it was completely different from the questioning that they got,” Johnson said.

Gloria Johnson is a dishonest, despicable character.

“Man-splained?” She’s a sexist. As for the two Justins, they’re screaming white supremacy in the clip below because they’re racist.

