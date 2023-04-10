400 Arrested in Russia for Social Media Posts, 3300 in Britain

John Anderson hosts John Anderson Conversations. He served as Australia’s deputy prime minister from 1999 to 2005 under John Howard. In this clip, he interviewed Konstantin Kisin, a podcaster, writer, and comedian.

Mr. Kisin gave the host these startling statistics. In Russia, 400 people were arrested for things they said on social media, while 3300 were arrested in Britain.

One example was of a 19-year-old woman in Liverpool in 2018 whose 13-year-old friend died in a car crash. She was arrested when she posted the lyrics to his favorite song on Instagram. It was a rap song with the n-word in it. She was prosecuted and found guilty, given 500 hours of community service, fined, tagged, and was under an 8 pm to 8 am curfew for a year. [one report said eight weeks, but it doesn’t change anything]

[In 2019, a lawyer got Chelsea Russell’s conviction overturned. She also has Asperger’s Syndrome.]

[GeniusCelebs.com wrote of this case, “…unhappy netizens felt the state machinery could be wielded against a teenage girl with Asperger’s syndrome who was in mourning, all because an Instagram post, seen by a handful of people, was deemed offensive by a [ONE] Police officer.” These cases in Britain don’t consider context, just like Facebook.]

Back to the Interview

You can watch more of the shocking interview here. In that clip, Mr. Kisin told the story of a Nazi saluting dog to a Saudi Arabian friend, and she couldn’t believe it. “In Britain? Isn’t that a free country?” she asked.

Mr. Kisin relates the story of a Scottish YouTuber who taught a dog to do a Nazi salute as a prank to tease the owner, his girlfriend, who thought her ugly dog was the “cutest thing.” He posted it to social media to his few friends, but it went viral. The man was arrested, found guilty, fined 800 pounds, and charged with being grossly offensive, and to this day, he is labeled a hate criminal. When the papers write about him, they can legally call him a Nazi hate criminal.

Related