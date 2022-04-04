Tens of Thousands of Dead and Duplicative Voters on NC Voter Rolls

Public Interest Legal found tens of thousands of deceased and duplicative voter registrations in North Carolina after the 2020 election. It has to be fixed in what will be tight races, one for a Senate seat.

This is true of many states. For some reason, Democrats don’t like clean voter rolls.

The organization found that 7,933 North Carolinians were still registered to vote long after death in 2020. Some of these deceased registrants have been on the voter rolls for decades. One deceased registrant Hoyle Helms, a World War II vet, died in 1997 when Clinton was President. Following his death, he remained on the voter rolls for nearly 25 years.

The state’s voter rolls are also filled with tens of thousands of duplicate registrations. The Foundation found 42,984 North Carolinians were registered in another state before the 2020 election.

Additionally, 13,525 North Carolinians managed to become registered twice under variations of their name. This is extremely concerning as the state moves toward expanding vote by mail because these registrants would receive multiple ballots.

