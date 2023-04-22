Terminally Ill Woman Deprived of Life-Saving Transplant — She Isn’t Vaxxed

A terminally ill 58-year-old in Alberta, Canada, named Sheila Annette Lewis, was denied a life-saving organ transplant. The reason is she refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

On March 28, Lewis provided her doctors in the Alberta transplant program with a privately-funded medical report, which established that she has strong natural immunity to COVID-19 and had overcome previous COVID-19 infections, the The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said in a press release on April 18.

Ms. Lewis had COVID-19 twice, once recently. According to the tests, she had high levels of antibodies.

Lewis asked her doctors to test her blood for antibodies and natural immunity. They refused.

Alberta lifted all COVID-19-related mandatory public health restrictions on June 14, 2022.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) contacted the Alberta government, where the “guidelines” were set.

“There is no principled medical or scientific reason to continue to deny Ms. Lewis a life-saving organ transplant,” the JCCF wrote.

Lewis took the hospital and six surgeons to court. She lost two cases. She filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada in January and has heard nothing.

A recent study published in the Lancet demonstrated that natural immunity not only cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from a COVID-19 reinfection by 88%, it also generates immunity that’s “at least as high, if not higher” than that provided by two doses of an mRNA vaccine.

They’ll let her die. There is no moral or logical reason for this except they want control unless you can think of another.

