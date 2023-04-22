Ukraine’s Red Dawn or Massive Defeat

“President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Ukrainian warriors have unleashed a “Red Dawn”-like response against Russian troop advances in nearly every part of the country, say Jonathan Sweet and Mark Toth in an op-ed in The Hill.

The article praises President Zelensky, his military, and their successes. The authors continually characterize Russian forces as inept.

“But are we witnessing an RMA? Yes, but it’s a culmination of bad Russian strategy, the Kremlin’s overreliance on antiquated tactics, poor training, abysmal execution, and Ukraine’s adaptation to asymmetric armor tactics. Poor operations security contributed as well. The modern-day tank has lost its “fear factor”; its presence makes everything around it vulnerable,” the authors write.

However, Ukraine isn’t picking up land, and the new Pentagon papers indicate we are losing the proxy war. Ukraine also had to delay their long-planned counter-offensive.

RED DAWN FOR WHOM?

Then I found this on Russia’s admittedly propagandized Tass:

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Rebellions have begun among Ukrainian servicemen in Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka, as they are dropping their arms and walking out, Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the PMC Wagner, said on Saturday.

“Revolts have begun among the servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces in Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka. They are dropping their arms, rising and leaving,” said Prigozhin, cited on his press service’s Telegram channel.

This is how Prigozhin responded to a request to comment on reports that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had demanded from Ground Forces Commander Alexander Syrsky that his troops stand their ground in Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) until May 9 so as “to prevent a big informational victory of Russia.”

Artyomovsk, located in the Kiev-controlled area of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), is a major transport hub supplying the Ukrainian military grouping in Donbass. Yan Gagin, an advisor to DPR head, told TASS on April 18 that Russia’s forces had taken control of nearly 90% of Artyomovsk.

Chasov Yar and Konstantinovka are just outside of Bakhmut. Is it Russia’s Red Dawn? In the end, Russia has the numbers.

The Russian army is allegedly closing in on one million troops. Col. MacGregor said Russia probably feels he has no other choice but to end the war on terms he can live with.

Zelensky will no longer send troops into Ukraine, and The Wagner Group shut off roads to Bakhmut.

Gen. Petraeus is possibly a mouthpiece for the globalists, but he paints a rosy picture that Col. MacGregor addresses in the clip below.

NATO Chief Stoltenberg, a puppet of D.C., makes it clear that we will fight to the end. That could end up in Russia taking the entire country. D.C. won’t look to negotiate.

Watch:

